Man Group plc Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

