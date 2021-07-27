Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,376 shares of company stock worth $78,598,719. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

