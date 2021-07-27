Man Group plc Increases Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 1,121.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

