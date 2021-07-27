Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

