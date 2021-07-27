Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 186,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 527,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

