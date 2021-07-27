Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.07 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

MANH traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

