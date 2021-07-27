Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $643-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.07 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.71.
MANH traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
