ManTech International (MANT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.48-3.60 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

