MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HZO. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $53.64 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

