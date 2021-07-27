Masco (MAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

