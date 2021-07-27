Mask Network (MASK) Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00010157 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $51.10 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

