MASQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,594.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $115,594.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,218,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

