Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $392.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.32. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

