Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $426,508.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00351382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.