Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 310.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $534.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

