Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,939,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 245,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,888,920. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.