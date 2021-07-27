Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $88,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

