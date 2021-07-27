Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $107,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

