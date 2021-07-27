Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several analysts have commented on CLR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

