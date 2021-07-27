Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,434 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

