Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,922 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

