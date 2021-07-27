MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,816.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $530,071.99 and approximately $37,816.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.37 or 0.99914300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.46 or 0.01038633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00339569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00381355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

