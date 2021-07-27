McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

McKesson stock opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

