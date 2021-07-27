Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 112,617,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,257,563. Medican Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
