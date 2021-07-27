Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 112,617,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,257,563. Medican Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.