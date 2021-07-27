Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $284.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.04.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

