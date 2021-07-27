Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $11.75 on Tuesday, hitting $169.68. 5,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.84. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

