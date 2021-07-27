MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.59.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.47. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
