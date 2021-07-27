MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.59.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.47. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

