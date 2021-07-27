MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 2,246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

