MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 389 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 102,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,422. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

