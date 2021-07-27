MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 564 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 311,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

