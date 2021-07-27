MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 937 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 2,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

