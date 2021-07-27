MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 937 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.