MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 120,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 618,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.