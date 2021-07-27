Mercer International (MERC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.