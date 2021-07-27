Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

MRBK opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

