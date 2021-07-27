Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at 13.750-14.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.85.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

