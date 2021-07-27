Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

