Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th.
In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
MRUS opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.
