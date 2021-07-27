Metal Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $112.55 million and $17.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00071241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.