Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 28,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

