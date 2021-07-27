Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $286.54. 31,245,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,357,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.30.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

