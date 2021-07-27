Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%.

MPB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

