Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 435.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.