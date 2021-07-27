Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

