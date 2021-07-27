Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of R1 RCM worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in R1 RCM by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $8,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

