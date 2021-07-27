MiMedx Group (MDXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

