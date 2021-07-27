Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $26,869.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,828,698 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

