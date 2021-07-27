Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.43. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,906 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $818.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

