Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.83). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 12,787,585 shares.

MTO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £892.40 million and a PE ratio of -89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

