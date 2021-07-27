Monavale Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $459.15 or 0.01244320 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $68,435.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00349931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,386 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.