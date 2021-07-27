Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $412.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $417.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.