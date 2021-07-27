Monroe Capital (MRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $231.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.